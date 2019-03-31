The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), says it has developed a Recovery Data-Base to fast track sustainable humanitarian interventions in Borno.

Ms Eno Jonathan, UNDP’s Communication Analyst in the Northeast, stated this in a statement in Maiduguri on Sunday.

She said the data base was developed under the support of European Union Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) programme.

Eno disclosed that the programme is designed to address critical information and enhance coordination of gaps for sustainable recovery in the state.

“The Borno State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (MRRR) is supported with establishment of a recovery database that highlights damage in the state, and what has been provided by different agencies so that gaps can easily be identified online,” she said.

Eno explained that the 20-month ECHO project was successfully implemented in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, aimed at enhancing access to safe drinking water and providing livelihoods support to conflict affected communities.

The UNDP official revealed that five boreholes were rehabilitated and reticulation system upgraded in Damboa in Borno, to supply water to communities and five Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the area.

She added that over 70 personnel of the state Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) were trained to enhance water supply to communities in the state.

Jonathan said that the UN agency also encouraged displaced persons to set up cooperative societies in 10 pilot communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe; under its Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) programme.

“The associations made up of IDPs and members of host communities were given revolving loans to start businesses and social funds for community development projects such as renovation of boreholes, clinics, drains and establishment of skills acquisition centers,” she said.

