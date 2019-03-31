Jennifer Okundia

RnB singer and entrepreneur Timi Dakolo is celebrating 7 years wedding anniversary with his lovely wife Busola Dakolo today.

Timi bough his wife gifts from different designers including Channel, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and many others which the mother of 3 can barely get over.

The couple who have been married since 2012 penned romantic messages to each other, the songwriter thanked his wife for marrying him and managing his personality.

See the exchange…

