RnB singer and entrepreneur Timi Dakolo is celebrating 7 years wedding anniversary with his lovely wife Busola Dakolo today.
Timi bough his wife gifts from different designers including Channel, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and many others which the mother of 3 can barely get over.
The couple who have been married since 2012 penned romantic messages to each other, the songwriter thanked his wife for marrying him and managing his personality.
THANK YOU FOR AGREEING TO MARRY ME O,TODAY MADE IT 7YEARS .I KNOW ITS NOT EASY.I KNOW SOMETHINGS I DEY DO DEY TIRE YOU BUT ABEG MANAGE ME LIKE THAT,NA YA I GROW..NOW YOU SEE WHY WHEN YOU WERE SHOUTING FOR BETTER FOR WORSE I WAS JUST SMILING(COS I KNOW WHO I BE).ANYWAY WE JUST START WORK,WE HAVE COUPLE OF FOREVERS TO GO.I LOVE YOU SO TEY I DEY TELL MYSELF TIMI DAKOLO CALM DOWN..E TOO MUCH BUT I NO DEY FIT.#happyanniversary #weddinganniversary #yardpeople
I didn't have a usual experience in church today @houseontherockchurch God bless my papa @pauladefarasin for the prayers and the undiluted word that reveals the Glory of God's Grace towards us. I also got a BIG SURPRISE! Flowers from my one and only best friend, husband, prayer partner, supporter, God sent @timidakolo 😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Outfit @sparklingshopper You did good oo biko Chanel dress, Christan Dior shoes..hmmmm let me just keep quiet.😆😆😆 Designer lo mo
