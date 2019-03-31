Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo, has announced the arrival of a baby girl with husband Sumbo.

Tania said her daughter was born on Saturday 30th March in Vienna, she stated this while celebrating Mother’s Day on social media.

Her caption reads:

My first Mother’s Day, and it’s so unreal. Yesterday (30/03/2019) we welcomed our beautiful princess into the world.

I’ve dreamt of being a mommy and having a baby girl almost my entire life.. The fact that our baby girl came early, and just in time for me to celebrate Mother’s Day is the best feeling ever. I’m literally the happiest woman on earth right now. My heart is so full of joy, love and pride I don’t even know where to begin to celebrate.

