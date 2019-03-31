By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Police Command said it discovered the dead body of an armed robbery suspect inside an uncompleted building in Benin, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement released by the State police command.

The suspect was said to be among armed robbers numbering about 15 who allegedly attacked and robbed residents of house No. 4 Aigbe Davis Street, New Benin area of the metropolis.

The suspect whose identity was not ascertained, was said to have died as a result of police bullet injuries.

According to the statement, “Operatives of New Benin Division, Benin City, while acting on a distress call that some armed robbers, numbering about 15, were attacking and robbing the residence of No. 4 Aigbe Davis Street, New Benin, Benin City stormed the scene.

“The robbers on sighting them, engaged them on gun duel, but escaped with police bullet injuries. One of them was later found dead in an uncompleted building close to the crime scene.”

Items recovered from the dead robbery suspect include two Techno phones, a wallet containing N18,000 and a black jacket belonging to one of the robbery victims, Juliet Ajubie.

In another development, two armed robbery suspects have been arrested by operatives of Edo State police command.

The suspects, Collins Ekhator and James Sunday, were arrested while robbing one Uche Umeh and his wife, Vivian, at fun point.

The incident occurred at No. 12, Osaretin Street, off Murtala Mohammed Way, Benin City.

A statement from the police command said the suspects “confessed to the crime while investigation is in progress.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

