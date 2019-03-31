To fill the gap in education sector and assist indigent children in Dutse Alhaji Zone 3 in the FCT, a school Proprietress is offering free education in the community.

Mrs Grace Adegbomosho of the Golden Children Primary School said she lives in the area for over 15 years and discovered that a lot of children in the community were out of school.

Adegbomosho, who is also the Head Teacher of the school said though the school has yet to be registered, it offers many children in the community formal education.

She said that the infrastructure in the school was from her meagre resources and was not adequate for the number of children that wanted to attend it, adding that some of them were turned back because of lack of space.

Adegbomosho said the school fees was N3,000 and absolutely free for orphans, stating that she had 50 pupils in the class with five orphans.

According to her, over 150 pupils have passed through the school, adding that after primary four, she takes them to LEA for their certificate examinations to secondary schools.

“Any time they reach between primary four and primary five, they normally go to government schools to complete their education and the government schools do accept them.”

The Proprietress, however, solicits for funds to fix the infrastructure and hygienic lapses in the school environment.

However, Mrs Chidimma Michael, a parent of one of the pupils said the good performance of the school motivated her to bring her child in spite of the state of infrastructure and poor hygiene in the school environment. (NAN)

