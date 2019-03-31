Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday saw off visiting Kwara United FC of Ilorin in a Match Day 13 fixture which ended 1-0 after three players were sent off.

The match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure was goalless after the first 45 minutes of the encounter, with Sunshine Stars dominating proceedings.

But, two minutes into the second half, Andrew Ikefe of Kwara United and Ajibola Otegbeye of Sunshine Stars were sent off by the referee.

However against the run of play, the home team broke the deadlock through Michael Egbeta, as he connected well with Tunde Adeniji’s low cross inside the area.

Sunshine Stars’ skipper Abe Sunday was later sent off after a second bookable offence, following a first yellow card in the first half.

Abubakar Bala, Kwara United’s Head Coach, in his post-match interview, said he was disappointed his plans to get the maximum points did not materialise.

He said his team played very well, and hailed the match officials for a good officiating.

“It was a good game, in spite of the fact that we didn’t get a point here. Our plan was to come here and get a point.

“The boys played very well, but the only problem we have from the beginning of the match was that we didn’t make use of our chances.

“At times like these when you play like that and lose your chances, you pay for it.

“It was a fair officiating. I believe all the cards issued were worth it. We must talk to our players to be very very disciplined.

“Our target from the beginning of the season was the ticket to play on the continent next season, and by the grace of God we will work towards achieving it,” the coach said.

However, Sunshine Stars’ Technical Adviser,Kabiru Dogo, congratulated his players for lifting off the burden of not winning in their last two home matches.

Dogo noted that the technical changes made during the match also helped the team to get the maximum three points.

“I have to first congratulate my side for winning this game. In the last three matches we have not been getting any good result .

“But today my team played well. So, I have to appreciate the boys and the management for the support.

“This is what I want from the Ondo State people they should come together and fight for the interest of Sunshine Stars, not to be fighting themselves.

“Also, the tactical changes we made helped a lot. When you are in such a situation, you don’t have to rush anything. We calmed down so that we can see the changes we needed to make,” he said.

