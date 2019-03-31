First half goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero capped a sublime first 45 minutes from the Blues at Craven Cottage.

And though no further goals arrived after the break, City were never really threatened on what was a fine performance.

And a seventh straight league win was enough to take City back on top a point ahead of Liverpool who play Spurs tomorrow.

“It was an incredible result after the international break and having played away. We did what we should do,” said the City boss.

“The players have amazed me again.

“Our first 15-20 minutes was one of the best of the season. We played with incredible spirit, we could have scored more. After the goals we controlled it.

“At the end of the match, maybe the players were tired (but) we will be back in our rhythm.

“After the break playing at home is different to playing away. Always you have doubts about how they’re going to react.

“This game was tricky – 12:30 on Saturday, a sunny day. That is unusual and that is why I am so satisfied.

“Fulham was a tough game for Liverpool and Chelsea so we knew it was going to be tricky.

“We are going to do everything to win. No matter the next competition, we will (try to) win the game.”

With both City and Liverpool having seven games left it is shaping up to be thrilling finale to the league season.

And Pep said the fact that it such a compelling race – with the lead having changed hands 22 times this season – was a tribute to both sides.

“Liverpool and Man City have done incredible so far so deserve the credit. We will have 80 points with six games to play if we win next week,” Guardiola added.

