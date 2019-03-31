The Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has called for a gender-balanced society as she felicitates with the entire women in the state on occasion of Mothering Sunday.

She made the call during a service organised to mark the 2019 Mothering Sunday at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew, Owo, Ondo State.

The governor’s wife commended all women who had played important roles of mothers in many lives, including the commitment of foster and adoptive mothers who had taken on the responsibility of caring for less privileged children around their communities.

She noted that the call was for a gender-balanced society; as it was essential for economies and communities to thrive.

The governor’s wife urged husbands to be more attentive to the needs of their wives.

“Marriage is a partnership. Husbands should not relegate their wives to mere domestic slaves; men should also help their spouses.

“Women subjugation is a mere societal construct. If society could make us believe that women are inferior to men, we, the inhabitants of present day Nigeria, can also correct this false notion,’’ she said.

Earlier in his sermon, titled: “Christian Family’’, Very Rev. Ajayi Agboola, called on the congregation to always commit their families into God’s hands in their endeavour.

Agboola said this would help to ensure peace and prosperity in every home and lauded the First Lady for her numerous contributions to women development within Ondo State.

