By Adesina Michael

1. Oluwatomi Somefun

CEO: Unity Bank PLC

2. Amy Jadesimi

CEO: Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base





Photo: Amy Jadesimi receiving her award for the youngest CEO of the year.

3. Moroti Adedoyin Adeyinka

CEO: Sahara Energy Resources Limited



4. Senator Oluremi Tinubu: Representing Lagos Central



5. Senator Stella Oduah: Representing Anambra North



Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp