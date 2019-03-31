The Lagos State Government on Sunday said it is set to crush 2,500 seized motorcycles, popularly known as ‘Okada’ even as it impounded another 109 okadas on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

The impounded okadas were caught plying restricted routes in the metropolis

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi who led the team disclosed that the enforcement operation was carried out after several warning to motorcycle riders to desist from operating on restricted routes, particularly highways and bridges across the State.

He said series of complaints received from the public on illegal and criminal activities perpetuated by motorcycle operators were seriously alarming and must be checked.

“While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus-stops, others engage in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossesing their passengers of valuables such as phones, jewelries and bags. Also, motorists held in traffic both morning and night around these areas were not spared,” he said.

Egbeyemi stated that total clampdown on illegal activities of these motorcycle operators on restricted routes would now be vigorously sustained on daily basis with the full support of other Divisional Police Officers and the Area Commanders across the State.

The Chairman warned dispatch riders using power bikes (200cc above) to desist from engaging in illegal commercial activities as anyone caught violating Lagos State Traffic Laws would be prosecuted.

He urged various motorcycle riders associations across the State to always on regular basis educate their members on all 475 restricted routes and the life threatening danger surrounding plying highways and bridges.

The Chairman, however, confirmed that over 2,500 illegal commercial motorcycles impounded by the Agency in the last 3 months would be crushed by the government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

