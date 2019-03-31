Policemen attached to the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted a bus loaded with bunkered fuel at Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the bus was intercepted with one of the suspects on Thursday while the police was on anti-crime monitoring of Canoe area of Ejigbo.

Elkana said that two of the suspects escaped.

According to him, police operatives, led by Sgt Sunday Joseph, suspected the Fiat Bus in which the suspects were traveling because of its two contrasting colours.

“On sighting the policemen, the three occupants of the bus jumped down and fled in different directions.

“The policemen pursued them and caught up with one of them while the remaining two jumped into the carnal and escaped.

“The suspect confessed that he and his cohorts loaded the Fiat Bus with registration number LND 825 BC with multiple sacks laden with petrol,“ Elkana said.

He added that the arrested suspect claimed they got the product from a bust NNPC pipeline in Owutu area in Ikorodu and that their intended sales point was Ijegun.

Elkana further added that NNPC officials had been contacted to decant the product, saying that efforts was also being made to track down the other accomplices who jumped off the bus on sighting the police.

