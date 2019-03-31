Satisfaction and desire to work: these were the words of Moise Kean immediately after the victory against Empoli, he once again had a decisive touch, which lead Juventus to victory over Empoli in Ronaldo’s absence.

He could have doubled the lead, only for the goalkeeper to stop with a strong effort, as his well positioning ability came to fore once again.

“I am happy to be the second youngest player to have scored eight goals in Serie A. I am ready to pursue new records.”

His secret? His work ethic: “It is the only thing that helps you give a lot on the field,” he explains. “What the Mister says is right: I hope to become like the greatest players in the world, through commitment and hard work.”

