The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied a report that it was planning to arrest three state governors immediately they lose their immunity on 29 May.

A national news daily had reported that the anti-graft body was raising a team to question three outgoing governors of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun and Zamfara, Abulaziz Yari.

The newspaper claimed that ahead of May 29, 2019, handover date to newly elected governors of these states, the Commission has set up teams to probe some governors accused of perpetuating acts of corruption.

The EFCC in a statement released on Sunday by Tony Orilade, the Acting. Head, of Media & Publicity says the reporter did not give the composition and terms of reference of the purported teams set up by the commission.

The anti graft agency said it does not go after anybody, including ex-governors on speculative grounds.

The Commission calls on the media to be circumspect and verify their stories before going to press.

