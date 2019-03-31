Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo was on target for Shanghai Shenhua as the visitors recorded their first win in the Chinese Super League with a 2-1 win against hosts Henan Jianye.

The game played at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium saw Ighalo open scoring for the visitors in the 52nd minute after he was set up by Wang Lei.

Feng Zhuoyi equalised for the home team in the 83rd minute, while Giovanni Moreno scored the winning goal for Shanghai Shenhua two minutes from time.

Ighalo who received a yellow card in the 25th minute of the encounter has scored two goals in three league appearances for the club this season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that he was second top scorer in the Chinese Super League with 21 goals from 28 games during his time with Changchun Yatai last season.

Shanghai Shenhua lost their opening two games of the season against defending champions Shanghai SPIG and Hebbei CFFC.

Another Nigerian, Sone Aluko, ended on the losing side with Beijing Renhe losing 1-0 at home to Beijing Guoan on Saturday at the Beijing Fengtai Stadium.

Yu Dabao scored the winning goal for the visitors a minute after the half hour mark.

Beijing Renhe are without a win in the league this season.

