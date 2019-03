Students and management of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State are in shock over a shocking story of a student who committed suicide by drinking insecticide.

The student, a National Diploma 1 of the Civil Engineering Department, Ridwan Ajiboye, was the son of a traditional title holder in Iragbiji in the Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

He decided to end his life after he was allegedly embarrassed by one of his lecturers, who gave him some handouts to sell to his course mates.

The Public Relations Officer, Students Union Government of the polytechnic, Olayinka Owolabi, when contacted confirmed the incident but said nobody knew why the deceased killed himself.

“Some of his neighbours heard his cry and rushed to his room where they met him gasping for air. He was taken to hospital but he eventually died. They said he took poisonous substance but we do not know what he took and nobody can say why he took the substance.”

According to him, the remains of the student had since been buried at his hometown, stating that his parents said they were not interested in investigating the circumstances that surrounded his death.

Some days after Ajiboye’s death, another ND student of the Estate Management Department, Maryam Fasasi, reportedly attempted suicide.

Fasasi was also said to have drunken a popular insecticide, sniper, but she was rescued and revived at a hospital.

She was said to have been taken to hospital where she was treated and was discharged on Saturday.

Punch quoted a student of the school told as saying that Maryam misplaced N45,000 which was the proceeds from handouts given to her to sell by one of her lecturers and that she attempted to kill herself because of this.

The Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Olayinka Iroye, said he was aware of Ajiboye’s case, saying the management of the polytechnic took him to some hospitals “but he eventually died.”

He said nobody knew why he decided to take his life while stating that the deceased was a brilliant student as shown by his academic records.

He, however, said the management was not aware of the case of attempted suicide, Punch reports.

