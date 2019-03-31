House Leader and five time legislator, Femi Gbajabiamila, formally declares to vie for the Speakership seat of the House of Representatives.

He is supported at this official declaration by returning and new members numbering over 100, TVC reports

His campaign is tagged ‘ Nation Building, A Joint Task’ and Gbajabiamila said he seeks the exalted office to mentor the next generation and unite the nation.

The Lagos lawmaker who represents Surulere II federal constituency will be returning to the house for a fifth term.

Mr Gbajabiamila’s office announced Abdulmumin Jibrin, a Kano lawmaker, as the director general of the campaign.

Mr Jibrin is a former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations before he fell out with the house leadership in 2016.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership is expected to announce the zoning for the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The APC leadership recently declared support for Yobe senator, Ahmed Lawan, to become the next Senate President. The move was condemned by other APC lawmakers including Borno senator, Ali Ndume, who also seeks to be the Senate president.

Ndume who is also from Borno state has vowed to continue with his ambition, saying he enjoys the support of many elected APC senators.

The APC enjoys a clear majority in the incoming House of Representatives, winning over 200 of the 360 seats.

The party is expected to produce the speaker, but as it happened in 2015, a different candidate other than that endorsed by the party leadership may contest the election.

While both Messrs Lawan and Gbajabiamila were endorsed by the party for the positions in 2015, but Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara emerged as the Senate President and Speaker of the House, respectively.

The two winners later defected from the APC to the PDP.

