The season of the trending Kizz Daniel’s song ‘Fvck You’ of which various artistes have done their own cover, fast rising singer – Tobiloba Adeyemi did her version of the song as well.

In the video she lamented how managers, DJ’s and even artistes want to have sex with female musicians in the industry before they can blow.

25 year old Toby says she’s a small girl with big dreams and she’s been doing music for 7 years yet she is yet to breakthrough.

The Fly Boy Inc boss has offered to assist Toby with her musical career without any sex involved in their dealings along with his entire team.

Kizz Daniel wrote the message below when he heard her cover for his latest single:

I can relate, and hey 👋🏿 I feel ya pain 💔💔

So @iamtobygrey I and my team @flyboytexh @solomonsavage1 @uthy_omg ready to work for you for free 2019, and as long as God Dey, by His grace you go blow that blow… No Puna required 🙏🏽 HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY 👸👸

#fvckyouchallenge #fvckyouseason 🔥

