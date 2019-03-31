Dr Innocent Ikpe, a general physician at the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, has appealed to the Federal Government to find lasting solution to the challenges of residency doctors training in Nigeria.

Ikpe, who spoke with a news correspondent on Saturday in Abuja, noted that graduate doctors find it difficult to be placed in an accredited hospital to complete their residency.

“Securing a placement for residency has become a big problem for many fresh doctors in Nigeria.

“Some medical graduates now pay to be allowed to do the residency training.

“It is a dream of every doctor, who graduates to complete his specialist training programme to qualify as a specialist.

“But getting into one of these programmes is a mountain for the contemporary Nigerian doctor to climb,” he said.

He noted that these medical doctors who are unable to secure a placement of residency training have to settle for general practice.

He, however, said that Nigeria doctors should not be going through this kind of problems.

“If a young doctor managed to cross these hurdles of high cost of study and passed his exams, then residency should not be a problem to him or her, ” Ikpe said

He called on stakeholders to do the needful so that fresh doctors do not have to wait for long for residency training.

