The Federal Government says it has distributed no fewer than 300 rice mills to farmers and millers in different states of the country in 2018.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said government would also distribute more to farmers in 2019.

“In 2018, we distributed 300 rice mills to different states. People applied from all over the country.

“There is hardly any state where we have not sent rice mills and we are bringing more,’’ he said.

Ogbeh assured citizens that government is working toward ensuring further increase in rice production and other agricultural produce to create jobs and wealth for the people.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

