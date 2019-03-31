Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has commiserated with the family of Dr Oluwole Oluleye, a former governorship aspirant in the state, who reportedly died in Abuja after a brief illness.

The late Oluleye, a former Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and later Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF), held the title of Oluomo of Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State.

The governor, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Oluleye’s death as a huge loss.

He said the late Oluleye, who was a co-governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2018 election, was an illustrious son of the state who would be sadly missed by all and sundry.

Fayemi said the news of Dr Oluleye’s death came to him as a rude shock because he did not exhibit any sign of ill-health during their last meeting.

He described him as an amiable, energetic, enterprising and highly resourceful politician who demonstrated great love and passion for the development of his people.

“Dr Oluleye was an embodiment of intellect, courage and hard work. He would be greatly missed,” the governor said.

He urged members of the family of the late politician as well as the Efon Alaaye community to mourn in moderation, adding that the late politician lived a good life, made his mark in public service and left a good name.

“Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Fayemi was quoted as saying in the statement.

