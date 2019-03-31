Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a South Carolina Pastor, John Gray who bought a $200,000 Lamborghini for his wife and then asked members of his congregation to contribute $250,000 to fix the church’s roof.

The reality star and preacher at Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, defended the expensive gift on social media at the time and claimed that “not a nickel, not a penny, from this church went towards the gift that I gave my wife.”

Aventer Gray, the pastor’s wife also responded to criticism about the expensive gift on her Instagram page. She wrote: “I don’t see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields. We don’t live for people, we live for God. Back to my regularly scheduled grocery store trip. Happy Sunday.”

However, Gray explained to his congregation that the church still had millions in debt after he took it over from former Pastor Ron Carpenter.

“We didn’t take an easy assignment. If we wanted an easy assignment, we would start from scratch without millions of dollars in debt,” Gray said. “We took the assignment because we knew God has given us the right people to build with. I believe the best days of Relentless Church are in front of it,” he said.

Reacting to this, Freeze lamented that gullible church goers should now know what the pastors do with their money.

“Hello shrine goers, see what your ‘babalawos’ are using your money for,” he said.

