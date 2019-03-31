By Kazeem Ugbodaga

One of the founding fathers of Lagos, Pa Hassan Adisa Babatunde (HAB) Fasinro has died at the age of 99.

Fasinro, popularly called HAB, a Senator in the Second Republic and the first Clerk of Lagos City Council, passed on at exactly 8:29pm on Sunday evening after a brief illness.

He would have clocked 100 years by September this year.

His death was confirmed by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode late on Sunday night.

Fasinro was born on September 13, 1919. He went to Ereko Methodist School, Lagos and the Boys High School, Lagos. In 1948, he went abroad to study law and was subsequently called to the bar in 1951.

He was a councilor with the Lagos Town Council in the 1950s and was later elected a senator, representing Lagos in the Nigerian Second Republic.

Before he died, he was involved in the leadership of the Nigerian Muslim Council as the council’s national president.

He was an Islamic leader and author who was president of the Anwwar-Ul-Islam between 1987 and 1990. He was vice president of the movement under the leadership of Sahifi Edu.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

