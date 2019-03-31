Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi suffered an agonising defeat with Rotherham United who were thrashed 6-1 by Derby County in an English Championship clash on Saturday.

Ajayi who was in action for the Super Eagles in their two games during the recent international break against Seychelles and Egypt was in action for 90 minutes for Rotherham at the Pride Park.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the versatile defender has appeared in 39 Championship games for Rotherham United and has scored seven times.

Young Nigerian forward Joshua Kayode was benched in the game. The 18-year-old has not made a competitive appearance for Rotherham first team.

Ambrose Efe who penned a short-term contract with Derby County in February was overlooked once again by the club’s manager Frank Lampard.

Ambrose is yet to make his competitive debut for the Rams.

At the Bet365 Stadium, Ogenekaro Etebo who only returned to Stoke City after the international break on Friday was involved from start to finish in the Potters’ home draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Etebo has scored once in 27 Championship appearances for Nathan Jones’ men.

In another Championship clash, Sammy Ameobi played for 89 minutes in Bolton Wanderers 2-1 away win against Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road.

Ameobi who has featured 26 times and scored four goals for Bolton was replaced by Clayton Donaldson barely a minute before full time.

NAN also reports that QPR and Nigerian forward Eberechi Eze was benched in the game.

