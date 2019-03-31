The Chairman of Adara Community in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state, Mr Mumini Madugu, says the community requires about N50 million to rebuild 545 houses destroyed by gunmen following series of attacks.

Madugu disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

He said the attacks left thousands of the Adara people homeless.

He said the community came under attacks few days after a statement from the Government House Kaduna on Feb. 15, alleging that a number of Fulani people including women and children have been killed by the locals.

He said series of attacks launched between Feb. 10 and March 11, left 148 people dead and 545 houses destroyed.

“The attackers in their hundreds first invaded Unguwan Barde, killed 35 people and destroyed 90 houses and proceeded to Karamai village on Feb. 2, killed 42 people and destroyed 196 houses.

“On March 11, Dogon Noma community was also attacked, 71 people were killed, and 259 houses destroyed, making a total of 148 people killed and 545 houses destroyed.

“In all the attacks, 65 people were seriously injured and currently in hospitals receiving treatment, while about N28 million worth of grains and other food stuff were also burnt.

“These attacks have displaced thousands of our people including 2,000 children who are currently taking shelter in eight camps across three LGAs of the state -Chikun, Kajuru and Kachia,” he said.

The chairman called on government at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid and help them rebuild their houses so they can return home.

He thanked government agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations, community organisations and civil society organisations for supporting them with relief materials.

One of the elders, Mr Usman Stingo that the area has a history of peaceful coexistence with settlers including the Hausa and Fulani people.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

