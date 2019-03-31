By Paul Iyoghojie

Operatives of the Zone 2 Command, Lagos have dragged two apprentices before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly selling electronics worth N160 million belonging to their employer and converted the money to their use to build houses in their village.

The accused, Michael Kingsley, 27 and Fabian Okoye, 22, according to a police source were ordered arrested by the Assistant Inspector General, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, AIG Lawal Shehu following a petition by the complainant, Anayo Onyeka.

The accused persons were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a four-count of conspiracy and fraud.

Police Counsel, Francis Igbinosa told the court in Charge No K/17/2019 that the accused persons committed the offence at 22, Olaoye Street, Ikotun, Lagos.

Igbinosa informed the court that the complainant reported to the Police that he employed the accused persons as his sales apprentices and deployed them to his electronic company in Liberia, but that he was shocked that the accused sold his wares running into N160 million and converted the money to their use and transferred the money to their accounts in Nigeria.

Igbinosa said that the complainant further stated that he uncovered the fraud when he took stocks of his wares and reported the matter to the police.

Igbinosa stated that during investigation, police discovered that the accused persons transferred the loot to their bank accounts in Nigeria and used part of the money to be building houses in their village in Anambra State.

He said that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections. 411, 325, 287(9b) and 33 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate A.M Davies granted them bail in the sum of N2 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till 10 April, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they perfected their bail conditions.

