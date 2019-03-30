Daddy Freeze, the controversial founder of Free Nation movement has reacted to the news that Malaysia police arrested some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, over public disturbance during a vigil in the country.

The RCCG, in Damansara Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysian was raided by police for public disturbance as six Nigerian worshippers were arrested.

According to reports, there was a vigil going on at the RCCG church when the police stormed the church and arrested them for public disturbance.

Watch video here:

May the Lord of Heaven’s armies bless the Malaysian police!

–

In Nigeria, we can’t differentiate between freedom of religion and public nuisance.

–

RepostBy @instablog9ja: "Malaysian police storm an RCCG church in #Damasara, arrest many Nigerians for public disturbance" pic.twitter.com/I36a3O35wd — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 29, 2019

Reacting to this development, Daddy Freeze was happy that the Malaysian police arrested his fellow Nigerian worshippers.

“May the Lord of Heaven’s armies bless the Malaysian police!

“In Nigeria, we can’t differentiate between freedom of religion and public nuisance,” he said.

–

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

