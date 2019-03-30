Callum Hudson-Odoi made headlines with his first two senior international appearances, one as a substitute and one from the off, but now he refocuses on adding to his eight starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues this season. Sarri has given details of why it is not awkward for him if the player starts for the Three Lions but not for the Blues.

‘Because I am not playing against Montenegro,’ he said. ‘In the qualification for the European Championships, the level is very low, it is not Premier League level.

‘It depends on the national team but there are lots with a very low level. I cannot understand why there is only one group. Maybe it is better to have a European Championships for the first level and another cup for the second level, because it is incredible that a player who is very important for a club has to play against, Malta or Cyprus, against Andorra or Liechtenstein. It is not right.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to play against every opponent,’ he clarified

”He needs to improve more and I want him to improve more. He has to stay with his feet on the floor, he has to work every day and improve his left [foot], improve in the defensive phase, his movement without the ball, and I want him to improve because the potential is really, really, very, very high.

”In this moment he is a very good player but he has the possibility to become more and I want him to be more. For Callum and also for me.”

The Blues head to Cardiff with a slight fitness doubt over Jorginho following his involvement for Italy, but Sarri is optimistic the midfielder will be available.

