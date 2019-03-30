Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde celebrates her daughter Princess as she turns 22. Princess got a car gift from her dad captain Matthew Ekeinde.
The movie star shared the good news on her page with a video of princess in her new car. The gift comes after Princess graduated from college.
View this post on Instagram
I can‘t keep calm….. Today is @tolar_ek ‘s Birthday!!! 🎂 🎁 🎊💎🎉🎀🎈. What a special treasure you are. Your kind and Good heart will Never be taken for granted. God will Only bring Great, Kind and purposeful people your way. I love you Prin prin ❤️❤️❤️ . You shall Continue to be the Head and Never the tail. God bless you and Congrats!!! #22 #birthdaygirl #firstbornchild #happybirthdayprincess #Queenofhearts #tourismandhospitalitymanagement
Join the conversation