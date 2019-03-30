By Adesina Michael

The former spokesman of ex- president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the visit of Christian Association Of Nigeria at Aso Rock to congratulate President Buhari on his victory in the concluded presidential election.

PM News had earlier reported that the Christian Association Of Nigeria, visited President Buhari on the 29th of March (Friday), with the association leader, Rev. Samson Ayokunle revealing that some individuals attempted to prevent their visit to congratulate the President.

Writing via his verified twitter account, Omokri claimed that the Christian Association of Nigeria could visit President Buhari to congratulate him, but he is currently unaware of their visit to Leah Sharibu’s family and other victims of terror act.

I saw Christian Association of Nigeria leaders gathered to congratulate @MBuhari. I asked when did CAN leaders gather to visit Leah Sharibu’s family, or S Kaduna people killed by herdsmen, or the family of Eunice Elisha, beheaded for preaching? According to Obasanjo, CAN my foot!,” he wrote.

