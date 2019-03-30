The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is collaborating with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to engage its Public Relations personnel on local and foreign training to enhance their proficiency.

The General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Mr Adams Jatto, announced this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Usman, while receiving the proposal from a delegation of the NIPR Lagos Chapter, gave an assurance that the management would consider the project on its merit.

She explained that the Training Department of the Authority would study the proposal and make appropriate recommendations to the management.

Usman also assured the delegation that the management would consider the other requests from the NIPR within the limit of available resources and budgetary provisions.

The managing director said among the “key operational thrust” of the organisation under her leadership was the preparation of officers for greater performances.

“The NPA welcomes synergies that would result in greater operational efficiency, even coming from among others, capacity building which would help boost the output of the NPA and also ultimately result in national development.

“It would also bring about effective future leadership that would drive the economy toward a desirable anchor,’’ she said.

The Chairman of the NIPR Lagos State Chapter, Olusegun McMedal who led the delegation on the visit, said the Institute would partner the authority in the area of effective information management.

McMedal said it was also critical that the professional practice in the Authority concerning Public Relations be strategically guided through industry guidelines.

He sought sponsorship from NPA for the Institute’s various programmes and projects to impact most positively on the society.

He told the NPS management that the Institute aspired across board to engage leadership and stakeholders through networking to ensure existing relationship did not just grow but deepened so as to generate the dividends of best practices.

The NIPR chairman congratulated the management of the NPA on the successes accomplished since mounting the saddle, which he said had boosted the nation’s economy.

The NIPR, established in 1963, is a non-governmental but professional association of Public Relations practitioners.

NIPR is chartered by law to regulate and develop the public relations, public affairs and communication practice with very functional chapters spread across the nation.

