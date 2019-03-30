The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says it has immortalised Lt-Gen. Salihu Ibrahim and Maj-Gen Thaddeus Ashei, both former Commandants of the Academy.

The Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Kaduna.

He said NDA named the newly-inaugurated blocks of classrooms after former commandants.

Abdullahi said the event was held at the premises of NDA Staff School and NDA Secondary School in furtherance of the commandant’s determination to ensure an environment conducive for education of youths and pupils of the schools.

He disclosed that the inaugurated projects included a block of two classrooms each for the schools.

According to him, the inauguration is appreciated by scores of students, pupils and their teachers who have celebrated the gesture.

The commandant of the Academy, Maj-Gen Adeniyi Oyebade, said the efforts were to expand and modernise the schools as well as give the students a sense of belonging and make them aspire for educational excellence.

He disclosed that the commandant also named the remodelled Number two Academy Gate as Maj.-Gen David Ejoor in commemoration of his service to NDA as former commandant.

Lt-Gen. Salihu Ibrahim, a former Chief of Army staff, was the commandant of the academy from 1988-1990 while Maj-Gen. Thaddeus Ashei was commandant from 1999-2002.

