The Multinational Joint Task Force – MNJTF, says its troops neutralised five terrorists and captured three others in various offensives in the last few days.

It, however, said two out of the three captured terrorists died later when the vehicle conveying them went over a roadside bomb planted by their members.

The spokesman of the task force, Col. Timothy Antigha confirmed the developments in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, tired of waiting for the unrealized Boko Haram Caliphate, three terrorists surrendered to troops of MNJTF Sector 1 in Balgaram, Cameroon.

Antigha said that during the period, troops destroyed a vehicle smuggling petrol and other logistics for the terrorists.

He explained that the offensive in which those successes were recorded were carried out in the MNJTF’s Areas of Responsibilities in Chad, Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Antigha also said that a coalition of the MNJTF Air Forces conducted air interdictions in Madayi, Meri and Tchoukou-Bol and destroyed Boko Haram logistic equipment concealed in thickly forested areas during the period.

He added that troops operating in Mallam Fatori – Bosso axis discovered and neutralised three roadside bombs planted by the terrorists.

“Also recovered were a gun truck and assorted ammunition abandoned by fleeing Boko Haram fighters,” he said.

