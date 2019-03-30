A man suspected to be mentally unstable on Saturday jumped to his death from a bank’s network mast in Sango area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Oyo State Police Public Relation Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the naked victim came to the Wema Bank branch in Sango and entered the building through its small gate.

Fadeyi said that the victim, having successfully entered the premises of the bank through the small gate, climbed the bank’s mast before the security personnel became aware.

He said the victim, however, jumped down to the roof of the bank before the police and Fire Service personnel arrived.

“The impact was so much that he crashed through the roof and fell inside the bank.

“ An official of the bank was called in to open the premises.

“By the time the bank’s door was opened, the man was already bleeding through the mouth and was rushed to the University College Hospital where he was confirmed dead,’’ Fadeyi said.

He said the corpse had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital for autopsy while efforts were on to ascertain his identity.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

