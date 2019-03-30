The Integrated Basic Nutrition Response to Humanitarian Crisis, including Multisectorial Pilot (INP+) in Borno and Yobe, has officially closed out its programme after three years.

The Project was carried out by a consortium of three partners: Action Against Hunger, UNICEF and World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the state and local governments.

Speaking at the closure of the programme in Gombe on Friday, Dr Salihu Kwayabura, the Commissioner for Health in Borno, commended the implementing partners for their humanitarian services.

Kwayabura, represented by his Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Kida, said that the project had impacted positively on the life of people of the benefitting pilot local governments: Shani and Nangere of Borno and Yobe, respectively.

According to him, the government will do all it could to ensure that the project are sustained and extended to other LGAs with the governments’ subvention and through the “Save One Million Lives Programme”.

“The programme has impacted positively on recovery rate from malnutrition, number of children obtaining immunisation and the number of women attending antenatal and as well personal hygiene has improved,” he said.

Also, Mr Nwogu Kelechuku, Consortium Coordinator of the INP+, said the project had been a success with partners who worked in the front line.

Kelechuku said that the period had been a time of learning.

He said that the recommendations would help the donor, implanting partners and the government for future programming.

“We will articulate some of these recommendations in comprehensive report to be shared among the partners, government and the donors for future programming and to improve practice,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms Ijeoma Agwu, Programme Officer, Department for International Development (DfID), disclosed that the INP+ had reached over 43, 000 children with treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition.

Agwu added that over 1.7 million children benefited from Vitamin A supplementation.

According to her, this has given children the opportunity to grow healthy and contribute to creating a stronger, more resilient and prosperous Nigeria.

She added that UK remains one of the leading international donors to the humanitarian response in the North-East to save lives and to minimise suffering.

The final project review and close-out meeting held from Wednesday to Friday with a visit to Shani Local Government Area of Borno, to review some of the successes recorded.

