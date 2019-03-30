

Photo: Bernard celebrating his goal

It was just brilliant from Everton as they dominated from start to finish.

Kurt Zouma’s header after five minutes got them off to a flying start and they never looked back.

More chances followed before Bernard got the second goal the Toffees’ progressive, dynamic play deserved. He tapped in for his first Premier League goal just after the half-hour after excellent work from Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees continued to play on the front foot in the second half, looking the more likely to score throughout and saw out the game with minimal fuss.

Everton Manager, Silva Reaction at his post-match conference

MS: “I am very satisfied and proud of what we have achieved. Since the first minute we were the best team on the pitch. We were creating problems for them. Everything we planned in our strategy, we did. We could have been three, four or five-nil up at half-time. And in the second half, we controlled the game.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

