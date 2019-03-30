Mr Williams Adebisi, the Metropolitan Grand Knight of the Order of the Knights of St Molumba, has decried the high rate of extra-judicial killings in Nigeria, saying that life is sacrosanct and should not be toyed with.

Adebisi said this on Saturday at the Pro-Life Rally and Walk for Life, with the theme, “Keeping Wholly the Tri-Unity of Our Humanity”. at St Gerald Catholic Church, Gbagada, Lagos.

According to him, extra-judicial killing is a grave abuse of rule of law and human dignity which were the core of fundamental human rights.

“It should be strongly condemned and denied in any sane society, especially where democratic governance is practiced, such as Nigeria.

“It is wrong to take laws into our hands, whether as an individual or a group. It is criminal to kill a suspect without allowing the due process of law to takes it course.

“The only way we can progress towards rebuilding this nation into an ideal society is to start practicing what is ideal. I will recommend that full investigation and judicial inquiries must follow without delay.

“This is with a view to holding the perpetrators fully accountable for their crimes and making clear that the pattern of killing will not be allowed to continue.

“Law enforcement officers must go through a thorough and effective training on fundamental human rights with emphasis on the rule of law and human dignity,” he said.

Adebisi urged Human Rights Commission of Nigeria to be more active by coordinating its work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that people’s right were respected and protected.

He urged the Federal Government to map out reserved grazing areas to curb the menace of herdsmen.

“The menace of herdsmen has gone unabated for too long, in the light of security challenges, it is imperative to arrest this ugly trend before it snowballs into a monster.

“A special taskforce comprising all the security agencies and leaders of the Fulani communities should be set up both at state and national levels to curb the exercise of herdsmen,” he said.

On terrorism, Adebisi urged Nigerians to be vigilant and support the government’s anti-terrorism policies.

“The consolidated and concerted efforts of Nigerian government to exterminate terrorism will amount to nothing without the citizens’ unalloyed support,” he said.

