The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has revealed how some House of Representatives lawmakers demanded bribe from her on her assumption of office.

She said the lawmakers also threatened her for refusing to give them bribe.

According to her, “When I came to NAFDAC, there were a lot of things that were wrong. Take oversight function or whatever that is done, I was shocked when I was told to give money, I said money for what? … money to the committee that visited us. The Health Care Services Committee of the House of Representatives.”

Speaking in an interview an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, Adeyeye stated that stated that the request from the federal lawmakers came at a time the agency was ‘bleeding profusely’ from a paucity of funds.

Beyond shocking, she described the day as the worst day of her life as ‘a chief regulator.’

“I said I cannot. For just the visit? I couldn’t believe my ears because it saddens me. Yes, it can be referred to as them asking for a bribe. It saddens me. This is an organisation that was bleeding profusely.

“It wasn’t taken well at all. I was threatened and I couldn’t believe that too, you are threatening me?” She stated.

