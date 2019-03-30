One of Nigeria’s leading payment terminal service provider and payment solution service provider, Global Accelerex Limited, has been rewarded for its exceptional performance in the Nigerian electronic payment ecosystem for 2018 at the annual Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Electronic Payment Efficiency Awards organized by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) in Lagos over the weekend.

The company was awarded for its outstanding performance as Cashless Driver: Point of Sales Transactions after it achieved the highest volume of transactions on Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals managed on behalf of banks in 2018.

According to the organizers, the award put into consideration electronic payment transactions data rendered to the CBN by Banks and other licensed payment service providers, public voting and surveys administered to industry stakeholders for transactions within the year under review.

The NIBSS Electronic Payment Efficiency Awards is an annual event to recognize, reward and encourage stakeholders in the payments ecosystem driving the CBN cashless agenda. It is also to appreciate efforts geared towards driving adoption of e-payment across service delivery channels and the promotion of financial inclusion.

While receiving the award, the Chief Technology Officer, Global Accelerex, Stanley Peters, said the company is proud to be recognized for its innovative effort in the Nigerian electronic payment space and its financial inclusion stride.

“This award is a morale booster for us. It is a testament to our contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s electronic payment ecosystem. Being acknowledged by the regulator is a sign that we are doing something right. We dedicate this award to all our Merchants, Bank Partners, NIBSS, CBN and the Global Accelerex Team. Thank you for making this a reality. We are honored, and we aim to do even more to take electronic payment service to the greatest height in Nigeria,” Peters added.

Global Accelerex has consistently delivered financial technology products, solutions, and services that help organizations in Nigeria and West Africa at large rapidly accelerate their business for maximum profitability.

It is renowned for its pedigree in world-class technology, excellent customer service and a commitment to provide e-payment solutions that evolve with customers’ needs. As a FinTech leader, the company has also clinched other awards such as the FinTech Company of the Year at the Digital Pay Expo, Best Payment Terminal Service Provider by both the Beacon of ICT Awards and Africa Digital Awards.

