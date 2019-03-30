Roger Federer cruised into his fifth Miami Open final with an impressive 6-2 6-4 victory against Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Federer was dominant in service and broke the 19-year-old three times to set up a final with American John Isner, who beat 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 7-6(4).

“I enjoyed it. I think I played very well. I had to,” Federer said.

“Because I think when you let Denis play, he’s got some serious power, and he gets rhythm going.

“He can really put you in uncomfortable situations.

“So I think I did well, and I’m very happy how I played. It’s not that simple to come out and play good against a leftie right away, but it worked tonight.

“I needed it because Dennis (Shapovalov) is a great player already and he’ll be even better in the future.’’

Federer took control of his semi-final early, breaking Shapovalov in the third game as his young opponent shanked a backhand.

The Swiss, who won his 100th title earlier this month in Dubai, broke again in the third game of the second set.

He then served his way into the final against defending champion Isner, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament this year.

On playing the final against the defending champion on Sunday, Federer said he was excited by the challenge of big-serving Isner.

“I love it, I honestly love big servers, to watch them to see if they’re going to ace every second or third point.

“For me that’s exciting because it’s like a penalty shootout in soccer and it’s just in tennis. I actually quite enjoyed it.

“So for me I’ll be the goalie on Sunday, I’ll try my very best. I’ll try to get as many balls back as possible and hopefully we’ll have a good match.

“I’m excited to play John (Isner) because he really had a tough match against Felix (Auger-Aliassime) today, that was an awesome performance by him,’’ he said.

