Prof. Prisca Adejumo, the Head of Department of Nursing, University of Ibadan, on Friday urged nurses to be problem solvers and contribute to knowledge to make health care delivery better in Nigeria.

Adejumo gave the advice in Ibadan on Friday at the opening ceremony of the 70th anniversary of the Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Adejumo, who spoke on the “Quality of a Born Nurse’’ said that caring is at the heart of nursing profession, hence Nigeria needs nurses who are solution providers.

“A born nurse is someone who practises with standards and guidelines; one who reflects the values and priorities of nursing profession.

“The functions of a born nurse or a called nurse are divided into three: the first is practitioner role which deals with direct patients care.

“Leadership role is the second and it’s about making difference in the lives of people.

“While the third is research role, the ability to develop an inquisitive mind; solving problems and not just talking about problems.

“Anyone who is able to combine these and other attributes of nursing profession will surely make significant impact in the health care system,’’ Adejumo said.

She emphasised the need for nurses to adhere to international best practices and continue to get updated on latest development in nursing profession for maximum productivity.

Also, Mrs Gbonjubola Owolabi, the Provost of the college, acknowledged the immense contribution of the state government in repositioning the school as well as the role of the alumni.

She expressed her appreciation to the Oyo State government for the unflinching support given to the college thus far.

“Clearly, the strides that have been achieved in the years past would have been difficult without the support.

“The school became a college and the year of service was also extended among other landmarks such as having more campuses.

“We will also be launching our first curriculum of nursing programme as well as the compendium of all our graduates since the very first set in 1953,” the provost said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

