Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Friday commended the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for their efforts in improving the operations of the scheme by empowering corps members with diverse skills.

Wike, represented by Mr Kenneth Kobani, Secretary to the Rivers Government, gave the applause at the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch ‘A’ 2,154 registered corps members.

1,072 male and 1,082 female corps members are at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

According to Wike, the corps members who take the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme serious are self-employed at the end of the service year.

“In this regard, I commend the partnership between the NYSC scheme, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Heritage Bank of Nigeria in building the capacity of corps members.

“This partnership has made the young graduates to become entrepreneurs with the introduction of the Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YIEDP).

“I charge the corps members to take advantage of this unique initiative and obtain the opportunities which the YIEDP initiative offers,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Chiwendu Chukwu, the NYSC State Coordinator in Rivers, told the corps members that the attainment of the much-needed unity and integration of Nigeria rested on the shoulders of educated youths like them.

Chukwu urged them to take seriously, the 10-day intensive training on SAED programme on camp.

“This will help you to sharpen your business ideas and develop your potential for self-employment and wealth creation,” he said.

The NYSC coordinator commended Wike for approving the construction of a 5,000-seater amphi-theatre auditorium in the camp as well other positive favourable dispositions to the scheme.

