President Muhammad Buhari on Saturday condoled with Gov. Abubakar Bagudu and people of Kebbi state over the death of the governor’s younger brother, Alhaji Faruk Bagudu.

He also condoled Bagudu on the demise of Alhaji Bala Sakaba who was the former Secretary to the State Government and Alhaji Muhammad Danteni who was a member, House of Representative, representing Shanga, Yauri, Ngaski federal constituency.

The federal government delegation to the governor, led by the Interior Minister Abdulrahaman Dambazau, included FCT Minister Musa Bello and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami.

Dambazau said: ”President Buhari extends his condolence to the people of the state and Governor Bagudu over the death of his younger brother Alhaji Faruk Bagudu and other elderly statesmen, Alhaji Bala Sakaba and Alhaji Muhammad Dantani.

“Mr President is supposed to be here but due to national issues and commitments, he could not make it; that is why he delegated us to be here on his behalf,” he said.

Dambazau added that the incident was a great loss to the nation, the state and the families of the bereaved, praying that the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Bagudu thanked the Presidential delegations, and prayed to God to grant Buhari long life and good health as well as peace and unity in the country.

