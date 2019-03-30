A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Coalition for Development and Democracy in Bayelsa (CDDB) on Friday hosted a town hall meeting for youths and elders to discuss ways to move Bayelsa forward.

The CDDB Executive Director, Dr Ekiyor Welson, said that the meeting code-named, “1st Orange Movement Youth Convocation’’ has its theme as “Building Bayelsa Together through Participatory Democracy: The Youth Perspective’’.

He said: “We are here today because we love Bayelsa State and we are ready to join in building the state for the good of all.

“For the American Declaration of Independence, Patriotic and great thinkers gathered in Philadelphia and made that historic declaration.

“For Nigeria to hear the Ijaw people very well, young men gathered in Kaiama, in the historic Kaiama declaration and after that Nigeria was never the same,” he said.

The executive director said the youths must play strategic roles in the development of the state if the state must develop as envisaged.

In his remarks, the Royal Father of the Day, King Joshua Igbagara, the Ibenanaowei of Oyiakiri Kingdom, urged the youths to make the best of themselves.

According to him, without education, a man goes nowhere in his entire lifetime.

Igbagara, implore youths to shun acts of violence, during and after any elections, stressing that Bayelsa would soon go into Governorship poll.

The King urged youths not to be deceived by politicians with a promise of giving them money or buying guns and other dangerous weapons for them.

The Special Guest of Honour, Mr Reuben Okoya, said it was a great thing when people recognised the hard work of individuals and groups.

Okoya said the Nigerian youths were one of the hardest working people all over the world.

He advised youths to be engaged in one productive business or the other before going into politics, stating that it would give them dignity and sense of belonging.

Okoya urged them to always criticise the government in a constructive way in order to get the desired results.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

