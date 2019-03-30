The Management of Auchi Polytechnic has presented certificates to 28,325 graduates with over 486 in distinction category.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Sanusi Jimah, announced the award of National and Higher National Diploma certificates at the 25th Convocation ceremony for 2016/2017, 2017/2018 Academic sessions on Saturday in Auchi, Edo.

Jimah said while 241 of the graduates of the 2016/2017 session had distinction, 245 graduates who completed their programme during the 2017/2018 session similarly bagged distinction.

He said that 382 of those with distinctions graduated with Higher National Diploma.

The rector said the graduates had been found worthy in both academic and character and were ready to contribute their quota to the economy of the country.

Jimah said the institution had continued to excel in academics and had become a pathfinder for other institutions in the attainment of cutting edge technology-driven education in Nigeria, hence, its recent ranking by the `Webometrics’ as the best polytechnic in Nigeria.

Webometrics is the body that does web-ranking of world universities in the area of study of quantitative aspects of construction and use of information resources, structures and technologies.

The rector noted that the management would continue to provide the enabling environment for academic pursuits as well as encourage research among academic staff.

He noted that: “Because our students deserve the best in instructions, the polytechnic has continued to enhance its staff development policy.

“Through the TETFund interventions, the Polytechnic in the past two years has sponsored staff to acquire higher degrees within and outside the country.’’

The Acting Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr Felix Okojie, who presented the graduates with certificates, said that the council recently gave approval for elevation of 537 staff as part of efforts to encourage excellence in the institution.

Okojie, however, noted that “council is also taking measures to address indiscipline among staff.”

He said that clear directives had been given to the management to report for sanction, cases of unprofessional and unethical conduct.

Earlier, the Acting Edo Governor, Mr Philip Shaiubu, commended the governing council and the management of the institution for both academic and infrastructure developments.

Shaibu called for better funding of the institution, saying it remained the beacon of Nigeria’s technological speedy growth.

He pledged the state government’s readiness to support the institution in its infrastructure development.

NAN reports that the climax of the ceremony was the presentation of laurels to deserving graduates and the conferment of the institution’s Fellowship award on Dr Mathew Okpebholo, Chairman, Ray Royal Construction Company for his selfless service to humanity.

The Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe 111, earlier inaugurated several TETFund projects executed by the school’s management to herald the convocation to ceremony.

