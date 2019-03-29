Nigerian comedienne and media personality Helen Paul has been awarded a Ph.D by the University of Lagos and she has invited everyone for her convocation set to hold on the 4th of April.

The comic act who is popular for her funny videos appreciates her husband, supervisor and everyone who has supported her through this journey.

Paul is a graduate of Theater Arts from Unilag. Read her message:

Can’t wait to wear my beautiful gown on Thursday.

Special thanks to University of Lagos, for finding me worthy of this great position as the first Nigerian stand – up comedian to have a Ph.D (Please argue with the gods) #helenpaul #drhelenpaul

MIGHTY Thank You to God almighty for using my mentor and teacher as my supervisor (Prof. Osita Ezewanebe), mama tough no be small, days of crying, fasting, waking up at midnight to pray and even swearing, then asking myself questions like Helen Paul Who send you?

To my husband, papa thank you for your encouragement, your words are sweet ( do it jor, babe face that fear, i can’t wait to see a doctor as my wife every morning). You are all invited to the University of Lagos as my convocation is on the 4th of April. (Positive minds only) @officialbunmidavies thank you for all the free food, my room mate is also grateful and now we are missing our rooms. (Back to the wife and mummy duties fulltime) POST DOCTORATE NEXTTT!!!!!

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

