Folarin Falana (Falz) has joined the list of top rated artistes who have done justice to the Kizz Daniel’s trending “Fvck You” challenge.

Falz who is known for his first class position when it comes to combining rhymes with his Yoruba accent, gave an outstanding performance as he delivered his version effortlessly with class.

Sarkodie, Qdot, Lil Kesh, CDQ, Skiibii, Chinko Ekun, Tiwa Savage, Young John among others have done their versions of the track, with Fans calling on Erigga, Chidinma and others to join the moving train.

