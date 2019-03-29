Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage has replied the critics of her Cover to the Kizz Daniel’s trending “Fvck You” challenge, who believed she targeted some individuals.

Some of the comments stated that the singer approached the cover as an opportunity to disrespect some individuals.

Tiwa Savage replied that she was baffled with the fact that some male artiste in the industry has done their cover of the song and were not found disrespectful or abusive.

She revealed that it was never an opportunity to showered hatred or disrespect anyone.

Other male artists don do their own challenge but na my own be sub? … IT IS NOT BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE, just a challenge ❤️ I hate no one and would never disrespect anyone like that. NEVER 🙏🏼 — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) March 28, 2019

Do you think Tiwa Savage was targeted because she is a female artiste ?

