A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh, has described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a “quintessential statesman, clairvoyant articulator, cerebral aggregator, ingenious evaluator and dexterous administrator”.

Braimoh, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition and LASIEC in Lagos, said that Tinubu remained a trailblazer.

The lawmaker, representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Lagos Assembly, spoke against the backdrop of the 67th birthday celebration of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

“Asiwaju is that trailblazer of modern progressive tendency whose mantra and toga is to make the greatest happiness go to the greatest number of people.

“One day, when the history of a reoriented, reinvented and reformed populist, safe and prosperous Nigeria is written, Asiwaju will surely be depicted as one of the few who stood firm where many others wavered.

“Asiwaju will be credited as one of the few whose constant, relentless and resilient thirst for positive change occasioned better life for the populace,” Braimoh told NAN.

According to him, the people are unshaken in the faith and belief in Tinubu’s quest for life abundance for all Nigerians regardless of class, creed, race or religion.

Braimoh prayed for more divine enablement for Tinubu.

