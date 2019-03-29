An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday sentenced one Goddy Nwode, 45, to two months imprisonment for failure to produce the woman he stood surety for.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Amole-Ajimoti, ordered that Nwode should spend two months in Agodi prison for perversion of justice.

” He is sentenced to two months imprisonment for his failure to produce the defendant in court and trying to pervert the cause of justice following three adjournments, ” the magistrate said.

She, however, gave him an option to pay N25, 000 as fine in lieu of the bail bond he entered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwode stood in as surety to one Angela Awoke,38, in a case of unlawful assault.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Ojeleye, Awoke allegedly assaulted one Margaret Zakariah by tearing her cloth and pouring water on her while arguing over N150 change.

Ojeleye said the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 2, 2018 at 7:30p.m. at Podo area of Ibadan.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

