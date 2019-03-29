Photo: Luis Rubiales and Javier Tebas

Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s Football Federation (RFEF), is on a collision course with the head of La Liga, Javier Tebas, over kick-off times.

An RFEF circular was sent to clubs on Thursday confirming that games would no longer kick off before 19:30 local time from May 20 to Sept. 15 because of the heat.

The measure was approved by RFEF last October and confirmed in the circular because of “administrative silence”.

This means it had not been opposed by the country’s ministry of sports and RFEF considered it to have been passed by default.

But Tebas responded on Friday, saying: “La Liga will go on setting the kick-off times, because that is what the law says.”

Rubiales criticised La Liga’s decision to play games in high summer temperatures at the start of the season, declaring it “shameless to play games in temperatures of 30 degrees centigrade.”

